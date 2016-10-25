The Heard

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

The Heard

Experimental composer Thad Anderson set to perform 'Northbound' twice this week

Posted By on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 4:40 PM

click to enlarge 02_anderson_northbound_1_.jpg
Avant-percussionist and Assistant Professor of Music at UCF Thad Anderson is reprising his adventurous "Northbound" piece of music - originally conceived as a soundtrack for a SunRail trip, combining electronics and live percussion.

This Little Underground's Bao Le-Huu was impressed enough by this piece to call it a "a rich work of place, movement and multi-dimensionality."

Anderson reprises "Northbound" twice this week, first time this Thursday, 8 pm, at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall Auditorium and again Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 pm at the Timucua Arts White House. Both shows are free and open to the public. 

