Experimental composer Thad Anderson set to perform 'Northbound' twice this week

Avant-percussionist and Assistant Professor of Music at UCF
Thad Anderson
is reprising his adventurous "Northbound" piece of music - originally conceived as a soundtrack for a SunRail trip, combining electronics and live percussion.
This Little Underground's Bao Le-Huu was impressed enough by this piece to call it a "
a rich work of place, movement and multi-dimensionality .
"
Anderson reprises "Northbound" twice this week, first time this Thursday, 8 pm, at
University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall Auditorium
and again Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 pm at the
Timucua Arts White House
. Both shows are free and open to the public.
