Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Early voting in Florida still shows how tight this race can be

Posted By on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 11:35 AM

  • Photo via The Tampa Tribune
The first day of early voting has revealed a race that is still close, despite an large upswing in early Latino votes likely benefitting Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Numbers released today by the Florida Division of Elections show that over 1.6 million Floridians voted on Monday - the first day of early voting in the state, according to WFTV.

1.3 million of those votes were vote-by-mail ballots, while 300,000 voters made their way to select early voting sites.

The Daily Beast reports that the Florida early Latino vote is up by 99 percent based on absentee and vote-by-mail figures tallied by the Clinton campaign.

Still, Republicans are in the lead.

665,000 of those 1.6 million early votes were cast by Republicans, with 658,000 being cast by Democrats and those with no party affiliation being responsible for almost 251,000.

Most polls still show Clinton with the highest likelihood of winning the race.

Both candidates continue to court the state ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Clinton will be in Coconut Creek today, while Republican candidate Donald Trump will hold rallies in Sanford and Tallahassee. 

