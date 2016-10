Donald Trump will be in Sanford today

click to enlarge Photo by Marissa Mahoney

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is coming to Sanford on Tuesday for a rally.The rally will be held Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. in the Million Air Orlando hangar at Orlando Sanford International Airport on 2841 Flightline Ave. Doors open at noon and the event starts at 3 p.m.You can reserve tickets on Trump's website here Trump will be in Tallahassee later on Tuesday at The Tallahassee Car Museum at 6 p.m.