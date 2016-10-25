Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Donald Trump will be in Sanford today
Posted
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 10:36 AM
click to enlarge
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is coming to Sanford on Tuesday for a rally.
The rally will be held Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. in the Million Air Orlando hangar at Orlando Sanford International Airport on 2841 Flightline Ave. Doors open at noon and the event starts at 3 p.m.
You can reserve tickets on Trump's website here
.
Trump will be in Tallahassee later
on Tuesday at The Tallahassee Car Museum at 6 p.m.
Tags: donald trump, hillary clinton, election 2016, Image