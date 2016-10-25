Bloggytown

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Donald Trump will be in Sanford today

Posted By on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 10:36 AM

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is coming to Sanford on Tuesday for a rally. 

The rally will be held Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. in the Million Air Orlando hangar at Orlando Sanford International Airport on 2841 Flightline Ave. Doors open at noon and the event starts at 3 p.m. 

You can reserve tickets on Trump's website here.

Trump will be in Tallahassee later on Tuesday at The Tallahassee Car Museum at 6 p.m.

