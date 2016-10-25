Bloggytown

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

City of Orlando approves $300k grant to cover overtime costs associated with Pulse shooting

Posted By on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Orlando City Council approved a grant Monday afternoon for $316,708 from the Department of Justice to help cover overtime costs associated with the mass shooting at the gay night club Pulse. 

According to WKMG, $225,462 of the grant will be used to help pay for the overtime hours and benefits of the 300 plus law enforcement officers who responded to the events of June 12.

The rest of the grant will be used for forensic examiner costs, victimization aftermath costs and expected security at the memorial site. 

