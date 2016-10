Universal adds extra weekend to Halloween Horror Nights 26

click to enlarge Photo via Universal Orlando

Halloween Horror Nights 26 is staying an extra weekend just like we thought. Universal Orlando announced that they would be adding two more days after quietly changing park times to end at 5 p.m. on their site for the new selected dates. The Repository , their latest virtual reality-based haunted house, will also be available those nights as an upgrade. Event tickets start at $59.99 for Friday, Nov. 4 and $66.99 for Saturday, Nov. 5.