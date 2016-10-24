Punk godfathers the Damned announce Orlando show for 2017

The band is set to play the House of Blues on May 12, 2017 at 7 p.m.
The Damned hold the dubious distinction of being the first punk band to release wax, in their case the "New Rose" single on indie label Stiff. This isn't even a reunion tour as such, the band has been going strong (in one form or another) since they started four decades ago. Indeed the band promises a new album ready for the tour.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. and hats off to the punks, they're holding the price steady at a flat $19.