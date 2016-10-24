The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 24, 2016

The Heard

Punk godfathers the Damned announce Orlando show for 2017

Posted By on Mon, Oct 24, 2016 at 4:26 PM

click image PHOTO VIA THE DAMNED/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via The Damned/Facebook
First wave U.K. punks the Damned today announced a 40th anniversary U.S. tour that includes an Orlando stop in 2017.

The band is set to play the House of Blues on May 12, 2017 at 7 p.m.

The Damned hold the dubious distinction of being the first punk band to release wax, in their case the "New Rose" single on indie label Stiff. This isn't even a reunion tour as such, the band has been going strong (in one form or another) since they started four decades ago. Indeed the band promises a new album ready for the tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. and hats off to the punks, they're holding the price steady at a flat $19.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Just a reminder that Publix Chicken Tender subs are only $5.99 this week Read More

  2. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  3. Poll: US Senate race between Murphy, Rubio is 'too close to call' Read More

  4. Early voting in Orange County starts today Read More

  5. Fight over Florida's solar amendment heats up after leaked recording reveals utilities' strategy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation