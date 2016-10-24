The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 24, 2016

The Heard

Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown will headline Valentine's Music Fest at CFE Arena

Posted By on Mon, Oct 24, 2016 at 3:27 PM

click image Keith Sweat - PHOTO VIA KEITH SWEAT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Keith Sweat/Facebook
  • Keith Sweat
Valentine's weekend just got THAT much more romantic with today's announcement that Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown will be headlining the unambiguously named Valentine's Music Festival at CFE Arena. So go ahead and forget about whatever vaguely disappointing gift ideas you had for your significant other, because Keith Sweat is ready to give all his love to you.

Sweat and Brown will be playing CFE Arena on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in the company of El Debarge and Avant. It's like a New Jack Swing masterclass.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. for $52.50-$125 and can be snapped up here

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Just a reminder that Publix Chicken Tender subs are only $5.99 this week Read More

  2. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  3. Poll: US Senate race between Murphy, Rubio is 'too close to call' Read More

  4. Early voting in Orange County starts today Read More

  5. Fight over Florida's solar amendment heats up after leaked recording reveals utilities' strategy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation