Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown will headline Valentine's Music Fest at CFE Arena

Valentine's weekend just got THAT much more romantic with today's announcement that Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown will be headlining the unambiguously named Valentine's Music Festival at CFE Arena. So go ahead and forget about whatever vaguely disappointing gift ideas you had for your significant other, because Keith Sweat is ready to give all his love to you.
Sweat and Brown will be playing CFE Arena on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in the company of El Debarge and Avant. It's like a New Jack Swing masterclass.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. for $52.50-$125 and can be snapped up here.