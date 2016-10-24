Foreign Dissent showcases the best in international punk at Will's Pub

click to enlarge
Of all the shows surrounding the annual punk mecca the Fest, Orlando's Foreign Dissent is one of the most interesting, enlightening and exclusive. Organized by local promoter Punching Babies, this showcase of international Fest-bound bands is essentially a punk-rock Benetton ad. This diverse third edition features a new, globe-spanning class of bands that includes the melodic romp of No Fun (Germany), the true emo of the Caulfield Cult (Singapore), the classic anthem punk of Traverse (France), the folk-punk of Ducking Punches (England) and the dynamic attack of Lemmiwinks (Panama). With all of them making Orlando debuts, it doesn't get any fresher than this. Foreign Dissent is the only event of its kind around here, and it's become a great local institution. Diplomacy never rocked so hard.
with No Fun, Caulfield Cult, Traverse, Ducking Punches, Lemmiwinks | 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $10