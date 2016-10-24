Enzian will screen Rob Zombie's best film, 'The Devil's Rejects'

click to enlarge
It’s kind of weird that Rob Zombie, a guy who owes most of his mainstream popularity to MTV’s Beavis and Butthead
, is now a successful filmmaker of the horror auteur variety, but here we are. As a director, Zombie’s genre influences are impeccable; he draws from the best in classic grindhouse horror, as well as established greats like John Carpenter and Tobe Hooper. In execution, though, homage often prevents Zombie from adding any new perspective to the genre. The reviews for his latest feature, 31
, for example, have been less than glowing. So for a look at why Zombie still gets bankrolled to show off his adolescent obsessions for a paying audience, check out this screening of his best film, 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects
. A sequel to his debut, House of 1,000 Corpses
, the film follows the demented Firefly family as they try to evade capture by law enforcement while still trying to extend their violent, murderous spree. Anchored by an iconic performance from character actor Sid Haig as the clownfaced Captain Spaulding, the film is a frenetic, winking tribute to the slasher flicks of the ’70s – just with way more explicit violence and sex.
9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org
| $8