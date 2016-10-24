Band of the Week: Timothy Eerie

click to enlarge Ron Ames

Casey on guitar and vocals, Mike on drums, Tom on bass.



Timothy Eerie started as a bedroom recording project at the beginning of 2015 and since then the lineup has been a bit of a revolving door.



October 27th we'll be at Will's Pub with a few Orlando & St Pete bands.



October 28th we're riding down to Gramps in Miami to play with Kikagaku Moyo from Japan and some fantastic South FL psych bands.



November 4th we're celebrating our EP release in St Pete at Fubar.

Six questions (answered by guitarist/vocalist Casey Lerman):

Welcome to's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight a local band. A good local band. This week, we're pleased to bring youWe have a few tunes online & our debut EP Heterochromia will be available October 21st through Ghost Drag Records.The last time we played in Miami was pure bliss. There was booze, tacos, and goth chicks as far as the eye could see. It was a packed room at Gramps and I could feel the energy of the crowd from the second I stepped onto the stage. The whole thing felt like a lucid dream.I love playing with Someday River. When I see them play my troubles dissolve and my mind resets. It's like pouring a bucket of ice water on your head after wandering around the mojave desert for a week.I've heard a couple people compare us to The Doors but I don't see it. I think that comparison is generally made by people who haven't really dove into the abyss of psychedelic music. Psych can have many different faces. I'm a snob with music so when someone uses a very cliche description such as "You sound like the Doors," it gets under my skin. Thats like going to a reggae concert and saying the band sounded like Bob Marley. Nothing against The Doors or Bob Marley, they were revolutionary artists.My favorite thing about being a musician in Orlando is that there are always shows going on at a given moment. My least favorite thing about being a musician here is that Orlando isn't generally recognized as a quintessential music city so we often get skipped on national tours which deprives me of essential inspiration and experience.I'm going to start recording an album & we plan on touring next summer. I just started a platform for musicians and artists to put on shows and do releases around Orlando called Psych Cat. We've already started making zines and putting on some interesting events. All the content is of the psychedelic nature. I'm working closely with local artist Jeffrey Plettinck to put together a very groovy production that will include 3D visuals, installations, and some super trippy music. We're hoping to unveil that early next year.