Author Deepak Chopra added to speaker series at Dr. Phillips

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Dr. Phillips Center
Get transcendental or learn how to from pioneer of integrative medicine, Deepak Chopra.
The 22-time New York Times
best seller and author of 80 books, will be coming to the Walt Disney Theater in Dr. Phillips Center of Performing Arts on Feb. 15.
Chopra will give a lecture on "The Future of Wellbeing" and reference his latest book You are the Universe: Discovering Your Cosmic Self and Why It Matters.
After the lecture, there will be a book-signing.
Chopra is the founder of The Chopra Foundation and an advocate of alternative medicine who teaches and writes on the mind, body and spirit.
The OUC Speakers
series begins Nov. 15 with Neil deGrasse Tyson
though no other speakers have been announced.
Tickets go on sale
Friday at 10 a.m. starting at $45.