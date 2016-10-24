The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 24, 2016

The Gist

Author Deepak Chopra added to speaker series at Dr. Phillips

Posted By on Mon, Oct 24, 2016 at 3:43 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DR. PHILLIPS CENTER
  • Photo via Dr. Phillips Center
Get transcendental or learn how to from pioneer of integrative medicine, Deepak Chopra.

The 22-time New York Times best seller and author of 80 books, will be coming to the Walt Disney Theater in Dr. Phillips Center of Performing Arts on Feb. 15.

Chopra will give a lecture on "The Future of Wellbeing" and reference his latest book You are the Universe: Discovering Your Cosmic Self and Why It Matters. After the lecture, there will be a book-signing. 

Chopra is the founder of The Chopra Foundation and an advocate of alternative medicine who teaches and writes on the mind, body and spirit.

The OUC Speakers series begins Nov. 15 with Neil deGrasse Tyson though no other speakers have been announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. starting at $45. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Just a reminder that Publix Chicken Tender subs are only $5.99 this week Read More

  2. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  3. Early voting in Orange County starts today Read More

  4. Poll: US Senate race between Murphy, Rubio is 'too close to call' Read More

  5. Fight over Florida's solar amendment heats up after leaked recording reveals utilities' strategy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation