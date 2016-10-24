All the details about Winter Park's new Whole Foods Market, opening Nov. 9

click to enlarge
Image courtesy Whole Foods Market
The new Whole Foods Market on Orlando Avenue in Winter Park is finally slated to open on Wednesday, Nov. 9 (just in time for Thanksgiving!), and we are super stoked about it.
The new WFM promises to be one of the best in the region, with so many bring-your-lunch options, you may never have to eat out again (although you'll probably want to with so many other great openings on the way
).
Here are the major details you'll want to know before heading to the mega-store.
It's really freaking big.
The new store is 41,000 square feet, which is double the size of the current Winter Park store that opened in 2001. With all that space comes wider aisles. YAY.
There is a ton of parking.
In a town not known for convenience when it comes to parking your vehicle (coughTraderJoescough), it'll be a relief to know that there are 231 parking spots in the WFM lot.
So many grab-and-go options.
Between the hot bar, the salad bar and a self-service pizza station (with 10 kinds of pie at any time), you're set. The bonus: Gengi Sushi Company
will bring street food inside. You'll find sushi burritos and fusion rolls.
Local, dry-aged beef is more accessible than ever.
The new WFM will carry Fort Pierce farm Adams Ranch Beef
, which is awesome – it's both local and dry-aged from 14-28 days.
Help yourself to mochi.
Yeah, you heard that. In addition to the on-site cake decorator (FINALLY), there will be a self-service mochi ice cream station where you can choose from eight flavors, including red bean, black sesame and matcha.
Cold brew is on tap. Allegro Coffee Bar
will have an onsite café with seasonal and classic flavors of cold brew ready to go. (At the grand opening, sample the Maple Syrup nitro.) The section will also have a huge wine selection and more than 275 beer options for sipping and sitting after shopping.
The current Winter Park location will close on Sunday, Nov. 6, and the grand opening of the new location on Orlando Avenue will kick off with a "bread-breaking ceremony"; the first 500 customers will get a gift card valued between $5 and $50. One of the gift cards will be for $500. That's a lot of mochi.