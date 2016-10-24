A running list of every Orlando Halloween event and party we know about

click to enlarge
Halloween week is finally here, but in case you haven't been planning all year long, here's a handy list of every Halloween party, costume contest and spooktacular that we have in our calendar so far. If you have anything to add, let us know at listings@orlandoweekly.com
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Catharsis
An all-new immersive haunted house experience open for 13 nights in October. Step into a fallen realm consumed by sin. Wednesday, 8-11:30 pm: Address to be disclosed, TBA; $24-$34; 404-593-1555; fearcatharsis.com.
Keiser University Scare Fair
A family-friendly event featuring a haunted house, trick-or-treating, costume contest, face painting, music, refreshments and more. Wednesday, 5-8 pm: Keiser University, 5600 Lake Underhill Road; free; 888-844-8404; kuopenhouse.com.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Legend Tripping in Florida
Virtual tour of some of Florida's most haunted locations. Thursday ,6:30 pm: North Orange Library, 1211 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka; free; 407-889-3335; ocls.info.
Perlers, Skulls and Pumpkins Kid's Club
Kick off Halloween weekend with this family-friendly event featuring Perler bead crafts. Supplies provided. Thursday, 5-7 pm: Silly Rabbit Crafts at Artegon Marketplace, 5250 International Drive; free; artegonmarketplace.com.
Pumpkin Bash
Pre-carved pumpkin contest (bring your own carved pumpkin), hour-long live carving contest, a live DJ, prizes, giveaways and more. Grand prize for best pumpkin overall. Thursday, 6-10 pm: The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave.; $20; 407-872-8454.
S.A.F.E. Words Masquerade Ball Slam
Poetry slam contest followed by an open mic. Costumes encouraged. Thursday, 8-11 pm: The Milk Bar, 2424 E. Robinson St.; free; 407-896-4954.
Friday, Oct. 28
Halloween Spirit Stroll
A ghoulish stroll featuring drink and food tasting from local restaurants. Proceeds benefit the Stock the Pantry Program, which provides food to needy students over extended school breaks. Friday, 7 pm-midnight: Baldwin Park Village Center, 1097 Bennett Road; $25; 407-206-3300.
The Haunt at Old Town
Halloween party with live entertainment, car decorating contests, costume contests and more. Friday, 8 pm: Old Town, 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Highway, Kissimmee; free; 407-396-4888; myoldtownusa.com.
Haunted Sanford Historical Ghost Walk
A spooktacular, family-friendly tour of downtown Sanford and its ghostly history. Registration or RSVP required. Friday, 8:30-9:30 pm: Sanford Homebrew Shop, 115 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $15; 407-732-6931; sanfordhomebrewshop.com.
Night of Fright: Scary Ghost Stories
Join master storyteller "Country Joe" Rosier for an evening of spooky ghost stories. All ages performance at 7 pm and performance for ages 14 and up at 9 pm. Friday, 7-8pm & 9-10 pm: Seminole State College Planetarium, 100 Weldon Blvd., Sanford; $6; 407-708-2360; seminolestate.edu.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Eden Bar's Halloween Party
Come dressed to impress in your best costume and bring your friends for a party that’s to die for. Saturday, 9 pm: Eden Bar at the Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; free; 407-629-1088; enzian.org.
Ghost Story Nights
Bring a scary story (real, fake, personally written, out of a book) to share any Saturday in October. Hosted by Carmen Vallone and Adam Murray; email to sign up in advance. Saturdays, 7 pm: Mikki V's Winter Springs, 156 Tuskawilla Road, Winter Springs; free.
Girl The Party Presents Freak Show: A Halloween Event
Florida's largest lesbian weekly presents a night of shows, dancing and debauchery. Costume contests, prizes and more. Saturday, 9:30pm-2:30am: Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave; free; 407-412-5039; southernnightsorl.com.
Goldenrod Festival & Parade
A pumpkin breakfast, pumpkin decorating contest, parade down Aloma Avenue, cookout and a visit to the Goldenrod Museum round out this yearly event. Saturday, 8 am-2 pm: Goldenrod Station and Museum, 4755 Palmetto Ave., Goldenrod; free; 407-677-5980; goldenrodhistoricalsociety.com.
GUTS Pumpkin Carving Competition
Family-friendly Halloween event featuring a live pumpkin carving competition and silent auction, activities for kids, trick-or-treating, live music, and a raffle. All proceeds from the event benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Saturday, 2-9 pm: The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue; free; 800-732-0999; gutsorlando.com.
Halloween ComicFest
Participating comic book specialty shops celebrate Halloween by giving away free comic books to anyone who comes into their shops. Face-painting, Halloween-themed movies on the big screen, treats for children in costume and prizes for best costumes will also be available. Saturday, 11am-midnight: Gods & Monsters, 5250 International Drive; free; godmonsters.com.
Halloween Costume Contest
Costume contest with cash prizes: $100 for first place and $50 for second place. Saturday, 10 pm-2 am: Teak Neighborhood Grill, 6400 Time Square Ave; free; 407-313-5111; teakorlando.com.
Halloween Funtoberfest
Trick-or-Treating at vendor booths, a DJ dance party, costume contest, crafts, a hay ride and live entertainment. Family friendly. Saturday, 4-8 pm: Secret Lake Park, 200 N. Lake Triplet Drive, Casselberry; free.
Halloween Howl
A fun, safe and not-so-scary daytime event for the whole family. Activities include a costume contest, arts and crafts and carnival games. Saturday, 2-5 pm: Mills Lawn, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-646-2203.
Halloween Scaraoke Party
Halloween karaoke party with a contest for best karaoke in costume. Saturday, 9 pm-2 am: Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 407-221-1499.
Kid's Halloween Origami Workshop
This workshop teaches kids to make origami treat boxes for stashing Halloween candy. It doesn't teach kids to floss – that's still on you, parents. Saturday, 11 am-noon: Modernism Museum Mount Dora, 145 E. Fourth Ave., Mount Dora; $5; 352-385-0034; modernismmuseum.org.
Milk District Presents: Psycho 78
Orlando's ultimate Misfit tribute band shreds all Danzig-era Misfit songs. Saturday, midnight-2 am: The Milk District Pavilion, 2432 E. Robinson St.; $5.
Monsterween: A Voodoo Party
Downtown Orlando's big Halloween bash, featuring costume contests (best overall wins $1,000 cash), DJ the Angel of Boom, and a live performance by The Killer Robots. Saturday, 9 pm-midnight: The Orchid Garden, 122 W. Church St.; free; orchidgardenorlando.com.
Orlando Zombie Ball
Halloween bash with a costume contest, dancing, live performances, a scare zone and an open bar until midnight. Saturday, 7 pm: Venue 578, 578 N. Orange Ave; $25-$55; 407-872-0066; orlandoweeklytickets.com.
Pumpkin Carving Contest
Bring your own pumpkin and showcase your carving skills. Plastic carving utensils provided. Winner receives an Artegon Gift Bag. Saturday, 4-5 pm: Artegon Marketplace, 5250 International Drive; free; 407-351-7718; artegonmarketplace.com.
Spooky Skate
Ice skating, trick-or-treating, a costume contest, candy and fun for the whole family. Saturday, 2-4:45 pm: RDV Sportsplex, 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd.; $11.25; 407-916-2550; RDVSportsplex.com.
Thornton Park Halloween Block Party
Live music, costume contest, food trucks and more on the spooky brick-lined streets of Thornton Park. Saturday, 8 pm-2 am: The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St; $10-$20; 407-423-3060.
Trick or Tease
BBW burlesque show and masquerade after party. Saturday, 9 pm-2 am: Pacino's Italian Ristorante, 5795 W. Highway 192, Kissimmee; $10-$15; 407-675-0126; pacinos.com.
Trick or Treat Safe Zone
Family-friendly Halloween event featuring a special Halloween show on the Library's main stage at 1pm. Saturday, 10:30 am-3 pm: Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.
Wop's Hops Brewing Halloween Party
Music with DJ Leelani and DJ Sisco, costume contest, giveaways and more. Saturday, 7 pm-2 am: Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 407-878-7819.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Blacklist Babes Cabaret: Bump & Grind
in the Night Burlesque show with live music, a costume contest, karaoke with DJ Di and giveaways from Fairvilla. Sunday, 8pm: St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.; $5.
Candy Craze Carnival
Candy, costumes, games and giveaways. Sunday, 5-6 pm: Artegon Marketplace, 5250 International Drive; free; 407-351-7718; artegonmarketplace.com.
Haunted America
Tour
the most haunted locations of Central Florida and beyond with TnT's Paranormal Investigators. Sunday, 3:30-4:30 pm: Maitland Public Library, 501 S. Maitland Ave., Maitland; free; 407-647-7700; maitlandpubliclibrary.org.
Those Faces: The Haunted House Experience
Haunted house, art exhibit and costume party with live painting and live performances. Sunday, 8 pm-midnight: Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive; $5.
Monday, Oct. 31
Artegon Marketplace Halloween
Stop by Artegon before trick-or-treating to show off costumes. Prizes awarded to the best, most creative costumes. Monday, 3-7 pm: Artegon Marketplace, 5250 International Drive; free; 407-351-7718; artegonmarketplace.com.
Halloween at Cranes Roost Park
Family Halloween event with trick-or-treating, costume contests, kids activities, live performances and more. Monday, 5-9 pm: Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8863; altamonte.org.
Halloween Night Costume Contest
Costume contest with prizes: $100 gift card for first place, $50 gift card for second place. Monday, 5 pm-2 am: Teak Neighborhood Grill, 6400 Time Square Ave; free; 407-313-5111; teakorlando.com.
Halloween Punslingers: A Game Show for Word Nerds
A special Halloween night of Punslingers - a comedy game show where contestants come up with puns to win the favor of the audience. The winners walk away with the title of Champion Punslinger and the coveted Golden Pun-Gun. Monday, 6:30-8 pm: SAK Comedy Lab, 29 S. Orange Ave.; $5; 407 648 0001; sakcomedylab.com.
Pumpkins & Munchkins
Family-friendly Halloween event featuring bounce houses, a trick-or-treat trail, a costume contest and more. Monday, 6:30-8:30 pm: Shady Park, corner of New England and Pennsylvania avenues, Winter Park; free.