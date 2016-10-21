Friday, October 21, 2016
Will Ferrell really wants Floridians to vote this November
By Marimar Toledo
on Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 4:02 PM
Will Ferrell, a native Floridian, understands that sometimes there's just not enough time to go out and vote when there's "gators to wrestle, neon to wear and beaches to hit." But, in a recent Funny or Die video, the comedian urges all residents of the Sunshine State to get out and vote.
He also acknowledges this is all a huge shit storm and he'll even give you a ride to the polling place.
Other comedians like Craig Robinson, Ben Schwartz and Keegan Michael Key also promoted voting in their states.
