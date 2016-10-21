Will Ferrell really wants Floridians to vote this November

Will Ferrell, a native Floridian, understands that sometimes there's just not enough time to go out and vote when there's "gators to wrestle, neon to wear and beaches to hit." But, in a recent Funny or Die video, the comedian urges all residents of the Sunshine State to get out and vote.He also acknowledges this is all a huge shit storm and he'll even give you a ride to the polling place.Other comedians like Craig Robinson, Ben Schwartz and Keegan Michael Key also promoted voting in their states.