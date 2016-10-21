Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 21, 2016

Bloggytown

Will Ferrell really wants Floridians to vote this November

Posted By on Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 4:02 PM

Will Ferrell, a native Floridian, understands that sometimes there's just not enough time to go out and vote when there's "gators to wrestle, neon to wear and beaches to hit." But, in a recent Funny or Die video, the comedian urges all residents of the Sunshine State to get out and vote. 

He also acknowledges this is all a huge shit storm and he'll even give you a ride to the polling place. 

Other comedians like Craig Robinson, Ben Schwartz and Keegan Michael Key also promoted voting in their states. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Fight over Florida's solar amendment heats up after leaked recording reveals utilities' strategy Read More

  2. President Obama will campaign for Clinton in Orlando next week Read More

  3. Poll: US Senate race between Murphy, Rubio is 'too close to call' Read More

  4. Ravenous Pig out in December, Reel Fish in by January Read More

  5. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation