Young Nashville southern-rock inheritors the Weeks concocts a potent hybrid of Black Crows and Kings Of Leon. Give them a little more time and subtle nods to the Band will bloom into full on roots-headtrip majesty.Pull up a chair and judge for yourself tonight at Backbooth. Support from Likeways. Music starts at 8 p.m. tonight. Tickets are still available for $12