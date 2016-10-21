Tip Jar

Friday, October 21, 2016

Tip Jar

The Ivanhoe Craft Bar and Packy is a great new place to address all your drinking needs

Posted By on Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 11:33 AM

click image Cocktails at the bar ... - PHOTO VIA THE IVANHOE ON FACEBOOK
  • photo via the Ivanhoe on Facebook
  • Cocktails at the bar ...
The owners of the Savoy bar and Ivanhoe Spirits liquor and package store have merged part of one with the other and created the Ivanhoe Craft bar & Packy, a place where you can sit and sip a properly built craft cocktail or a beer from a wide-ranging list, or just pick up the ingredients to make/sip your own at home.

The official open date is Nov. 3, according to this post on the Bungalower. But they've been swinging for at least a week already – last night at Drink Around the Hood, they served a spicy batch cocktail that was pure fire. Worth a stop-in, if you're in the Ivanhood.

The Ivanhoe
1915 N. Orange Ave.
407-270-4685

click image ... or shopping from the shelves. - PHOTO VIA THE IVANHOE ON FACEBOOK
  • photo via the Ivanhoe on Facebook
  • ... or shopping from the shelves.

