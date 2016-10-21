The Ivanhoe Craft Bar and Packy is a great new place to address all your drinking needs

click image
photo via the Ivanhoe on Facebook
Cocktails at the bar ...
The owners of the Savoy bar and Ivanhoe Spirits liquor and package store have merged part of one with the other and created the Ivanhoe Craft bar & Packy, a place where you can sit and sip a properly built craft cocktail or a beer from a wide
, or just pick up the ingredients to make/sip your own at home.
The official open date is Nov. 3, according to this post on the Bungalower
. But they've been swinging for at least a week already – last night at Drink Around the Hood
, they served a spicy batch cocktail that was pure fire. Worth a stop-in, if you're in the Ivanhood.
The Ivanhoe
1915 N. Orange Ave.
407-270-4685
... or shopping from the shelves.