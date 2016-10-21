Friday, October 21, 2016
President Obama will be campaigning for Clinton in Orlando next week
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 12:01 PM
President Barack Obama is coming to Orlando next week to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
The Clinton campaign says Obama will be in Orlando on Friday, Oct. 28. The campaign has not set a time or location for the event with the president, but you can RSVP here
"At a public event, the president will lay out the high stakes of November's election for Florida families and highlight Clinton's vision for an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top," a statement from the campaign says. "With more people voting in this election than any in history, President Obama will urge Florida voters to take advantage of in-person early voting."
Early voting
in Orange County starts on Oct. 24 and ends on Nov. 6.
