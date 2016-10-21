PlayStation is throwing Orlando gamers the 'ultimate gaming party' this November

Thanks to a video submitted by Rush Games Entertainment to the My Road to Greatness contest, Orlando gamers will have the chance to play PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games at an ultimate gaming party.
Many contestants across the United States submitted videos to PlayStation's annual contest. Four submissions were chosen as the winners and among them is Orlando's own Eric and Jordan, whose video paid homage to old-school PlayStation graphics. The pair run a channel on YouTube where they review games and comment on gaming news.
The free event comes to Orlando on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Plaza Live. Games such as Uncharted 4, Ratchet & Clank, Hitman and more will be available for play. And the cherry on top? Free food, free prizes, free giveaways.