Orlando punks Radicalized Youth release new album on cassette
Photo via Radicalized Youth/Facebook
Orlando punk band Radicalized Youth
have just completed a new EP, Extended Play
, available now both digitally and on cassette tape on hardworking local label Godless America
.
The trio of Todd Gerding, Jordan Duttinger and Robert Keating are also set to release a music video for "Majoring in Nothing" and have a release show for the cassette EP planned with frankly terrifying surf-monster band Daikaiju
and Tight Genes, both (to reach out to both the digitally-inclined and more tactile among us) on October 26 at St. Matthews Tavern. (For free no less!)
Stream (or even better purchase) Extended Play
from Radicalized Youth's bandcamp below.
