Orlando punks Radicalized Youth release new album on cassette

click image Photo via Radicalized Youth/Facebook

Orlando punk band Radicalized Youth have just completed a new EP,, available now both digitally and on cassette tape on hardworking local label Godless America The trio of Todd Gerding, Jordan Duttinger and Robert Keating are also set to release a music video for "Majoring in Nothing" and have a release show for the cassette EP planned with frankly terrifying surf-monster band Daikaiju and Tight Genes, both (to reach out to both the digitally-inclined and more tactile among us) on October 26 at St. Matthews Tavern. (For free no less!)Stream (or even better purchase)from Radicalized Youth's bandcamp below.