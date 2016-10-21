One final chance left to catch Orlando noise-rock band the Glorious Rebellion (Oct. 27, The Haven)

You always hate to see a good band go under and, sadly, that’s soon to be the case with the Glorious Rebellion. I just watched them play again last night (Oct. 20, Uncle Lou’s) and not only are they a good band, they’re one of Orlando’s only true noise-rock bands. What's more, they put out one of the best local records of 2016 with Euphoric. All that adds up to one serious bummer. But everyone’s got their reasons. The glimmer of good-ish news, however, is that this recent performance is only their penultimate show. Their swan song is actually on Oct. 27 at the Haven so you have one final chance to see them rip.
An added incentive is that this upcoming bill also features psychedelic weirdos Darsombra, a Baltimore act that has released on good heavy labels like Translation Loss Records (Fight Amp, House of Lightning, Fight Amp, East of the Wall) and At A Loss Recordings (Black Cobra, Saviours, Dark Castle, The Body, Rwake) and whose multimedia performances will trip you the fuck out. Trust me, I’ve taken the ride.