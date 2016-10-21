Lady Gaga dedicates new track 'Angel Down' to Trayvon Martin

Singer and actress Lady Gaga says her most recent ballad, "Angel Down," is dedicated to Trayvon Martin, who was shot and killed by Sanford, Florida, resident George Zimmerman in 2012.
In an interview with Beat 1's Zane Lowe, Lady Gaga discussed her fifth studio album, Joanne, as well as her distaste for the justice system.
"I was overwhelmed by the fact that people just stood around and didn't do anything about it, and that the justice system continues to, over and over again, not seek justice for these families," she told Zane Lowe.
In the track, Gaga repeats, "Doesn't everyone belong in the arms of the sacred? Why do we pretend we're wrong? Has our young courage faded? Shots were fired down the street by the church where we used to meet. Angel down, angel down, why do people just stand around?"
Making empty songs with no purpose at this point in her life is something Gaga says she just can't do. Almost a decade after her rise to fame with dance-pop hits, she is now using her voice and platform to speak up about social issues.