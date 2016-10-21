Disney donates $1 million to Hurricane Matthew relief efforts

click to enlarge
The Walt Disney Company will donate $1 million in aid to those affected by Hurricane Matthew.
The donations will be sent to the American Red Cross and Save the Children, two very active charities in rebuilding efforts.
In a press release
, the multinational conglomerate valued at $49 billion pledges to "
support our neighbors in Florida, as well as families across the storm’s path — from Georgia and the Carolinas to the Bahamas and the Caribbean."
The Disney Blog, a fan forum, reports
that Central Florida's largest employer and proprietor of the Happiest Place on Earth often relies on places in the storm's path for employee recruitment.
This comes after several news outlets
have investigated the Red Cross for diverting donations for PR purposes, spending 25 percent of donations to Haiti after 2010 earthquake on "internal expenses," and sending unskilled workers who drain local resources.
Last June, Disney donated $1 million to the OneOrlando Fund
, which benefited victims of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub.