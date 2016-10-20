Underperforming STK may revamp menu; is hosting Halloween champagne party

click to enlarge
-
Image courtesy STK Orlando
-
You can't beat the view from the STK rooftop, one of the few in town.
You plop a super high-end steakhouse down in the middle of Wonder-bread Family-Fun-Land and you expect huge earnings? That's what global steakhouse brand STK thought when they opened up at Disney Springs a few months ago, but according to the earnings report, they thought wrong
.
In late September, CEO of parent company One Group stated that many of its pricey steak offerings weren't doing so hot and that they'd consider changing the menu a bit to reflect the kind of grub that might do a bit better with the clientele. They're also considering placing a host stand outside the restaurant, which is an excellent idea considering the minimalist-bordering-on-invisible entrance.
That all being said, STK is still planning to host a super fancy franchised Veuve Cliquot Champagne Halloween party called "Yelloween" (because of the color of the label, for those who aren't fans of the champs). Come in costume and fill your flutes with Veuve all night long for just $50. The rooftop of STK is the locale, and there will be DJ and light bites from 8 p.m. until midnight.
Honestly, it's not too far off from some other Halloween entry fees in town (and they don't come with unlimited champagne and food, or take place on a rooftop), so it might be a fun splurge for those who literally can't stomach another downtown debacle this year.
You can get tickets here, at the EventBrite page
.