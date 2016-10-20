Trivium celebrate the end of their tour with a hometown show

Finishing off their nationwide tour for Silence in the Snow, hometown metal heroes Trivium are ending strong right back where they first started. Performing Friday, Oct. 21, at House of Blues with Sabaton, the band will play a set heavy with new material but will still thrill fans with throwbacks from past albums.
Signed to Roadrunner Records in 2004, Trivium has released seven studio albums along with 19 singles including "Dead and Gone" and "Until the World Goes Cold" from Silence in the Snow. They've gone through all sorts of metal subgenres in the past 16 years – from more melodic metal in 2011's In Waves to full-on thrash in 2006's The Crusade.
In the past two years, the band has lost two drummers – Nick Augusto and Mat Madiro – but still emerged stronger than ever to make new music. Silence in the Snow sees the return of the seven-string guitars they haven't used since the release of 2008's Shogun and shows cleaner vocals after lead singer Matt Heafy blew out his voice and trained with a vocal coach.