Tonstartssbandht returns to town for a homecoming show at Spacebar Thursday

Brothers Andy and Edwin White grew up in Orlando, but their band, Tonstartssbandht, seems to be a citizen of no one place, geographically or musically. Drawing from psych, garage, chillwave (’member that?), noise and pop, the brothers create a shimmering, raw hybrid that’s equal parts art-school experimentation and jam-band virtuosity. Based in Brooklyn, the duo have spent the past few years touring the world, playing spots as diverse as Christchurch, New Zealand; Jakarta, Indonesia; and Ljubljana, Slovenia. And this hometown show – their first in four years – finds them returning from a tour of China. Their live sets push the boundaries of genre and performance, resulting in something that can be better described as an “experience” than a “show.” Promoters Ugly Orange look like they’re going to be capitalizing on that distinction with a simultaneous art installation by Hannah Spector. Expect this one to hit capacity.
with Dead Neighbors, Evil Virgins, the Yeahtones | 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 | Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St. | 407-228-0804 | facebook.com/spacebarorlando
| $10