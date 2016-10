The Daily City Food Truck Bazaar adds new weekday food truck lot

click to enlarge

For those days when you want a little fresh air at lunch time, Mark Baratelli of the Food Truck Bazaar just added a game-changer. The Daily City Food Truck Lot will host a different truck every weekday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 5750 Edgewater Drive, at the corner of Edgewater and John Young Parkway.The Daily City Food Truck Bazaars are monthly gatherings of 20 or so food trucks – a fun night out, more than a meal on the go. But now Baratelli is bringing his vetted trucks into the more utilitarian world of weekday grab-and-go.He says he's been working on the idea since September. "It's an experiment. If it's successful, I will continue into December and on into 2017. If not, well hey, I learned from the experience and can use that knowledge in the future."Baratelli says 45,000 people pass that corner each weekday, "and TheDailyCity.com wants to feed them all!" Below are the October and November schedules (subject to change).10/19 Frenchys Crepes 10/20 Bad As's Sandwiches 10/21 Voodoo Kitchen 10/24 Up in Smoke 10/25 Bad As's Sandwiches10/26 Peru Power 10/27 Bad As's Sandwiches10/28 Voodoo Kitchen10/31 Frenchys Crepes11/1 Frenchys Crepes11/2 Up in Smoke BBQ11/3 Frenchys Crepes11/4 Frenchys Crepes11/7 Voodoo Kitchen11/8 Frenchys Crepes11/9 Bad As's Sandwiches11/10 Frenchys Crepes11/11 Frenchys Crepes11/14 Up in Smoke11/15 Peru Power11/16 Monsta Lobsta 11/17 Frenchys Crepes11/18 Up in Smoke BBQ11/21 Voodoo Kitchen11/22 Up in Smoke11/23 Bad As's Sandwiches11/28 Voodoo Kitchen11/29 Peru Power11/30 Up in Smoke BBQ