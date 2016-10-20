The Daily City Food Truck Bazaar adds new weekday food truck lot

click to enlarge
For those days when you want a little fresh air at lunch time, Mark Baratelli of the Food Truck Bazaar just added a game-changer. The Daily City Food Truck Lot will host a different truck every weekday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 5750 Edgewater Drive, at the corner of Edgewater and John Young Parkway.
The Daily City Food Truck Bazaars are monthly gatherings of 20 or so food trucks – a fun night out, more than a meal on the go. But now Baratelli is bringing his vetted trucks into the more utilitarian world of weekday grab-and-go.
He says he's been working on the idea since September. "It's an experiment. If it's successful, I will continue into December and on into 2017. If not, well hey, I learned from the experience and can use that knowledge in the future."
Baratelli says 45,000 people pass that corner each weekday, "and TheDailyCity.com wants to feed them all!" Below are the October and November schedules (subject to change).
October Schedule
10/19 Frenchys Crepes
10/20 Bad As's Sandwiches
10/21 Voodoo Kitchen
10/24 Up in Smoke
10/25 Bad As's Sandwiches
10/26 Peru Power
10/27 Bad As's Sandwiches
10/28 Voodoo Kitchen
10/31 Frenchys Crepes
November Schedule
11/1 Frenchys Crepes
11/2 Up in Smoke BBQ
11/3 Frenchys Crepes
11/4 Frenchys Crepes
11/7 Voodoo Kitchen
11/8 Frenchys Crepes
11/9 Bad As's Sandwiches
11/10 Frenchys Crepes
11/11 Frenchys Crepes
11/14 Up in Smoke
11/15 Peru Power
11/16 Monsta Lobsta
11/17 Frenchys Crepes
11/18 Up in Smoke BBQ
11/21 Voodoo Kitchen
11/22 Up in Smoke
11/23 Bad As's Sandwiches
11/28 Voodoo Kitchen
11/29 Peru Power
11/30 Up in Smoke BBQ