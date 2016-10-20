The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 20, 2016

The Heard

The Calle Orange Festival brings Latin music to downtown Orlando Sunday

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CALLE ORANGE FESTIVAL ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Calle Orange Festival Orlando/Facebook
The Calle Orange festival will be bringing a day of Latin music, food, games, and giveaways to downtown Orlando on Sunday, Oct. 23. 

More than 40 artists will be performing across several different stages at the festival, now in its 18th year. Artists spanning the range of Latin music genres, including salsa, merengue, and bachata, will play the hits – headliners include Sonora Poncena, Toño Rosario, and Elvis Crespo, who's on the charts this month for his guest spot on Deorro's "Bailar" but probably best known for "Suavemente." 

In addition to the performance stages, the event will host sponsored booths with games, food, and giveaways. In total, Calle Orange will span across 10 blocks of downtown Orlando.  

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the gate, and kids under 10 are free. 


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Festival Calle Orange: Elvis Crespo, Danny Rivera Jr., Toño Rosario, Novice, Domingo Quiñones @ Downtown Orlando, Livingston Street

    • Sun., Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. $15

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. STK considering menu revamp; is hosting Halloween champagne party Read More

  2. Visiting Nora's Sugar Shack is more akin to visiting a friend with great taste than it is to a typical bar Read More

  3. Poll: US Senate race between Murphy, Rubio is 'too close to call' Read More

  4. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  5. Pizza Bruno adds online ordering for pickup Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation