Start your holiday shopping at Rifle Paper Co.'s sidewalk sale Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22

Holiday shopping is nigh. It's no good procrastinating; you might as well get started. Here's some bait: Rifle Paper Co.'s Autumn Sidewalk Sale is happening 9 a.m to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at their shop in Hannibal Square (558 W. New England Ave., Winter Park).The Rifle line of stationery, cards, calendars, phone cases and art prints will be available at 15 percent off (samples as high as 70 percent off), and Real Thread will be there live-screenprinting T-shirts (get a free one if you spend $50 or more).Also, for the stitchers: Rifle's highly covetable fabric collection, Les Fleurs, will be available by the yard. (This stuff sells out within hours every time they put a new lot up for sale.) Plus Hannibal Square is so damn picturesque you can almost pretend you're in Stars Hollow or something (I'm not obsessed with, YOU'RE obsessed with).So suck it up and get started on the gift prep – hey, you can always buy yourself a little something while you're about it.