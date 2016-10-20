The Heard

Thursday, October 20, 2016

The Heard

Rusted Root jams (seriously) at the House of Blues tonight

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 11:39 AM

PHOTO VIA RUSTED ROOT/FACEBOOK
  Photo via Rusted Root/Facebook
Has it already been 20 years? Pinch us. Repeatedly. Quintessential jam band Rusted Root is set to bring their sunshiney vibes to the House of Blues as part of an anniversary tour.

Music starts at 7 p.m. tonight. Tickets will set you back $10-$35. Hacky sacks are optional.

