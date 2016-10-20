Thursday, October 20, 2016
Rusted Root jams (seriously) at the House of Blues tonight
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 11:39 AM
Has it already been 20 years? Pinch us. Repeatedly. Quintessential jam band Rusted Root
is set to bring their sunshiney vibes to the House of Blues
as part of an anniversary tour.
Music starts at 7 p.m. tonight
. Tickets will set you back $10-$35. Hacky sacks are optional.
