Legendary groove master Dr. Lonnie Smith gives rare Central Florida performance at Blue Bamboo

The Blue Bamboo Performing Arts Center has certainly been stepping up their game lately with shows from the likes of Nicholas Payton and Ira Sullivan, and they're keeping on their roll this Friday with a two-set performance from the great Dr. Lonnie Smith. If you're not familiar with this renowned artist, here's the rundown: He's sat in with the Roots on The Tonight Show
and has a new album out on Blue Note, Evolution
. If you've enjoyed the performances of local favorites like DJ Nigel, BMF and Eugene Snowden, we guarantee they would espouse the greatness of Dr. Lonnie Smith, or have even played or borrowed a lick or two from one of his many classics. A whole lot of hip-hop wouldn't have happened if it weren't for the good doctor's hard driving, soulful and cerebral Hammond B-3 organ-dominated funk. Some of his tunes, like "Spinning Wheel" and "Move Your Hand," have been sampled so many times that it boggles the mind. A Tribe Called Quest, Wu-Tang Clan, and the D.I.T.C. crew – to name a few – owe the man plenty of thanks. This performance could prove to be a major arrival point for the cultural and live music scene here in Central Florida. It's retro, metro and contempo, and music devotees need to witness this.
7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 | Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park | 407-636-9951 | bluebambooartcenter.com
| $30