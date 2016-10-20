CityArts' Dia de los Muertos Monster Factory takes over 3rd Thursday with one fun block party

click to enlarge
In its seventh iteration, CityArts’ Dia de los Muertos and Monster Factory
Exhibit Party is back this week in downtown Orlando. This not-so-scary block party features original artwork based on Halloween, as well as the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, along with art vendors, a kids craft area and face painting. Get the good kind of creeps from a performance by macabre circus troupe Phantasmagoria, plus an additional live performance by Salvador Live. Make sure to get some agua de jamaica to wash down your tamales from Tamale Company Food Truck, who’ll be there to take care of your gastronomic needs.
6-11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 | CityArts Factory, 29 S. Orange Ave. | orlandoslice.com
| $5 suggested donation