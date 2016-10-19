Watch this 6-foot snake casually slither out of Florida man's car

If you don't mind freaking yourself out before a long commute on I-4, watch a Florida man deal with the fact that a snake casually slithers out of his car while he drives home during rush hour.
WTSP 10
reports Tim Mokwa
was driving along U.S. Highway 19 in Dunedin when a 6-foot-long snake poked its head out from the car's front hood and wriggled its body across the car.
"Just driving home from work and this little guy decides to pop his head out from under the hood," Mokwa writes
on Facebook. "And tried to come in the window. About a 6 footer. That's only a little more than half of him in video."
Mokwa tells the Associated Press
he wasn't sure what type of snake came out of his car, but it might have stowed away in his vehicle from when he visited Weeki Wachee State Park.
The Clearwater man tells WTSP
the snake "slithered his way back down there," meaning it still could be in his car, but he hopes the snake made it out in the wild and is "somewhere just living a new life."