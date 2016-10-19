Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Bloggytown

Watch this 6-foot snake casually slither out of Florida man's car

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 3:56 PM

If you don't mind freaking yourself out before a long commute on I-4, watch a Florida man deal with the fact that a snake casually slithers out of his car while he drives home during rush hour. 

WTSP 10 reports Tim Mokwa was driving along U.S. Highway 19 in Dunedin when a 6-foot-long snake poked its head out from the car's front hood and wriggled its body across the car. 

"Just driving home from work and this little guy decides to pop his head out from under the hood," Mokwa writes on Facebook. "And tried to come in the window. About a 6 footer. That's only a little more than half of him in video."

Mokwa tells the Associated Press he wasn't sure what type of snake came out of his car, but it might have stowed away in his vehicle from when he visited Weeki Wachee State Park. 

The Clearwater man tells WTSP the snake "slithered his way back down there," meaning it still could be in his car, but he hopes the snake made it out in the wild and is "somewhere just living a new life." 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar rolls out fall cocktail menu Read More

  2. Teen pronounced dead after Winter Park attack Read More

  3. Poll: US Senate race between Murphy, Rubio is 'too close to call' Read More

  4. The infamous Kanye West announces first-ever Orlando show Read More

  5. Visiting Nora's Sugar Shack is more akin to visiting a friend with great taste than it is to a typical bar Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation