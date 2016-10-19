Tip Jar

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Tip Jar

Visiting Nora's Sugar Shack is more akin to visiting a friend with great taste than it is to a typical bar

Bar Exam

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 4:00 AM

Nora's Sugar Shack
636 Virginia Drive, 407-447-5885 noraswinecigars.com

Essay question: Why should I drink here?  
Nora’s Sugar Shack is situated in a cozy bungalow and you’ll most likely be greeted by Nora herself and her dogs when you stop in. Between the knick-knacks and comfy couches that constitute the inside decor and the laid-back patio outside, it’s way more akin to visiting a friend with great taste in wine, beer and cigars – who lets you smoke inside! – than it is to a typical bar.

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours? After work

Beer/wine or liquor too? Beer/wine

Check all that apply:
☐ fancy cocktails
☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☒ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☐ beer: the usual suspects
☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☐ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food? Y ☐ N ☒

Smoking allowed inside? Y ☒ N ☐ Cigars

Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐

Dog-friendly? Y ☒ N ☐

Bag hooks? Y ☐ N ☒

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐
What's on? Movies

DJs? Y ☐ N ☒
Live music Y ☐ N ☒

Loud music or background music? Background

Games? Check all that apply:
☐ pinball
☐ video
☐ pool
☐ darts
☐ other

