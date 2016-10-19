The infamous Kanye West announces first-ever Orlando show

Shall I compare Kanye West to a summer’s day? Thou art more lit and more MF on point. What can we say? 'Ye just makes everything poetic. ♫ If I fuck this model, and she just bleached her asshole... ♫ Moving on ... Hip-hop megastar West just last night announced an extension to his critically-acclaimed Saint Pablo tour, to include a stop at the Amway Center on Dec. 6.
The Saint Pablo tour supports West's 2016 album The Life of Pablo. You know, the album that he said would "never never never be on Apple." (Cue link to TLOP on Apple Music.) The man may be controversial in his personal endeavors, but when it comes to the stage, it's flames ALL DAY.
General sale begins Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. with tickets ranging from $26-$126.