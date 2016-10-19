The Bear & Peacock Brewery is in soft-opening mode, Maxine’s on Shine will not be moving, plus more in our weekly food roundup

OPENINGS

Luke's Kitchen & Bar by Brandon McGlamery (Luma on Park, Prato) will open in the old SoNapa Grille/Blackfin/Steak & Ale space at the corner of South Orlando Avenue and Manor Road in Maitland sometime this winter ... The Bear & Peacock Brewery is in soft opening mode inside the old State Auto Body building on North Orange Avenue in Winter Park; Create Your Nature, an açai and oatmeal bar, opens in the same building Oct. 20 ... The Sanford Brewing Co. has opened on South Sanford Avenue ... Gaviota Seafood & Fine Peruvian Cuisine is now open on the ground floor of the Sanctuary condo in South Eola ... Wine Bar George, by master sommelier George Miliotes, will open in Disney Springs in the fall of 2017 ... OBT's Ahmed Restaurant has opened a second outpost, this one on University Boulevard near Rouse Road ... Look for Kona Grill to open next month in the Lakeside Crossing shopping center in Winter Park ... Bistro Latino has opened on Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona ... Rest easy, Colonialtown: Maxine's on Shine will NOT be moving into the Graffiti Junktion space in Thornton Park.

NEWS/EVENTS

Leguminati, the vegan food truck, has moved their Sunday brunch from Artichoke Red Vegan Market indoors to the District at Mills 50. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, the Wandering Wonton will serve dinner at the District on Friday nights ... The Meatball Stoppe in Lake Underhill is now serving brunch Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ... Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster hosts a wine dinner featuring Chateau Ste. Michelle Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. Cost is $135 ... From Oct. 24-31, local restaurants, in conjunction with Good Through Food, will create Louisiana-inspired dishes to raise funds for the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, a charity helping thousands impacted by the floods in Louisiana. Participating restaurants include Collette's Clean Eats, Tapa Toro, Taverna Opa and Black Rooster Taqueria ... Michael La Duke, corporate executive chef of the Capital Grille, prepares dinner Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Second Harvest Food Bank as part of their Chef's Night Series. Guests will enjoy a four-course meal with cocktails, wine and dessert. Cost is $125 ... Ravello at the Four Seasons Resort will host a five-course dinner Friday, Oct. 28, featuring the white Alba truffle. A dessert party will follow on the resort's rooftop. Cost is $175 ... Mark your calendars for the Orlando Japan Festival taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Village at Hunters Creek ... The trio behind the soon-to-open Kadence in Audubon Park will stage an intimate 10-person, 10-course sake dinner at Washburn Imports for three nights, Nov. 11-13. Cost is $200.