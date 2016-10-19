The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

The Heard

Picks This Week: College Park JazzFest, Rusted Root, the Weeks and more

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 4:00 AM

Balance and Composure
Angular, twitchy emo quintet look to show off songs from new, more expansive and widescreen album Light We Made.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Social, $16-$18

Rusted Root
Has it already been 20 years? Pinch me. Quintessential jam band gets seriously vibey at the House of Blues.
7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at House of Blues, $10-$35

The Weeks
Young Nashville Southern-rock inheritors seem to be concocting a potent hybrid of Black Crowes and Kings of Leon.
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Backbooth, $12

College Park JazzFest
All (well, most) of the hues and sonic textures of jazz are on offer here, from the Legendary JCs to DJ BMF to Swingerhead and Sisaundra Lewis.
6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Edgewater Drive and Smith Street, $10

JE Double F
Nihilistic punk rapper JE Double F brings the noise in gritty ol' Lou's with support from Shania Pain and Acid Baptism.
9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Memento Mori
'Tis the season! Bela Lugosi may be dead, but that's no excuse. Best time of year to go to a goth club. Costumes encouraged.
10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Independent Bar, free

Orlando Pre-Pre-Fest If you can't make it up to Gainesville for the big weekend, take in this double-stage pregaming punkfest. Two stages with 16-plus acts.
5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Will's Pub, $15

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Teen pronounced dead after Winter Park attack Read More

  2. Two divers found dead in Weeki Wachee underwater cave Read More

  3. Orlando International Airport retires its original people mover trams after 35 years Read More

  4. Orlando theme parks once again complain about how much they're worth Read More

  5. New LOVE mural goes up across from Pulse site Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation