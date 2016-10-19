Picks This Week: College Park JazzFest, Rusted Root, the Weeks and more

Balance and Composure

Angular, twitchy emo quintet look to show off songs from new, more expansive and widescreen album Light We Made.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Social, $16-$18

Rusted Root

Has it already been 20 years? Pinch me. Quintessential jam band gets seriously vibey at the House of Blues.

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at House of Blues, $10-$35

The Weeks

Young Nashville Southern-rock inheritors seem to be concocting a potent hybrid of Black Crowes and Kings of Leon.

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Backbooth, $12

College Park JazzFest

All (well, most) of the hues and sonic textures of jazz are on offer here, from the Legendary JCs to DJ BMF to Swingerhead and Sisaundra Lewis.

6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Edgewater Drive and Smith Street, $10

JE Double F

Nihilistic punk rapper JE Double F brings the noise in gritty ol' Lou's with support from Shania Pain and Acid Baptism.

9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Memento Mori

'Tis the season! Bela Lugosi may be dead, but that's no excuse. Best time of year to go to a goth club. Costumes encouraged.

10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Independent Bar, free

Orlando Pre-Pre-Fest If you can't make it up to Gainesville for the big weekend, take in this double-stage pregaming punkfest. Two stages with 16-plus acts.

5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Will's Pub, $15