Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Tip Jar

Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar rolls out fall cocktail menu

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge The "Reggie's Revenge" cocktail at Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar. - HOLLY V. KAPHERR
  • Holly V. Kapherr
  • The "Reggie's Revenge" cocktail at Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar.
There is a boozy way to get away from the throngs of strollers and hyperactive kiddos and exhausted parents drenched in sweat and seared from sunburn (tourist parents, if you're reading this, get a Disney babysitter and give yourself what you deserve — at least three cocktails).

At Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar, tucked into the newer section of Disney Springs next to chef-legend Tony Mantuano's Portobello Country Italian Trattoria, you'll find travel-themed cocktails and small plates for sharing in a (relatively) serene spot. Our plan is always to bee-line through the small hangar area and head straight to the boat docked outside, which is lined with seating and sports a nice breeze in the evening.

The bar just released a list of seasonal cocktails and bites, which include the Autumn Smash, which combines spiced rum, peach nectar, lemon juice and simple syrup, garnished with a cinnamon stick; and the Smoking Bulleit — see what they did there? — with Bulleit rye whiskey, Monin hickory smoke syrup, lime juice, simple syrup, bitters and an egg white foam. 

For food, you can find a Thanksgiving-style flatbread and a pork belly Reuben that sports braised red cabbage instead of kraut. 

As an added bonus, the new happy hour (yes, a happy hour at Disney) is from 3-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Almost all the discounted bites and beverages are $7, a theme-park steal.
 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Domu, the new ramen restaurant moving into East End Market, is now taking reservations Read More

  2. Teen pronounced dead after Winter Park attack Read More

  3. Visiting Nora's Sugar Shack is more akin to visiting a friend with great taste than it is to a typical bar Read More

  4. Hot dog roundup: 10 top tube steaks around town Read More

  5. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation