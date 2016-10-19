Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar rolls out fall cocktail menu

click to enlarge
The "Reggie's Revenge" cocktail at Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar.
There is a boozy way to get away from the throngs of strollers and hyperactive kiddos and exhausted parents drenched in sweat and seared from sunburn (tourist parents, if you're reading this, get a Disney babysitter and give yourself what you deserve — at least three cocktails).
At Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar
, tucked into the newer section of Disney Springs next to chef-legend Tony Mantuano's Portobello Country Italian Trattoria
, you'll find travel-themed cocktails and small plates for sharing in a (relatively) serene spot. Our plan is always to bee-line through the small hangar area and head straight to the boat docked outside, which is lined with seating and sports a nice breeze in the evening.
The bar just released a list of seasonal cocktails and bites, which include the Autumn Smash, which combines spiced rum, peach nectar, lemon juice and simple syrup, garnished with a cinnamon stick; and the Smoking Bulleit — see what they did there? — with Bulleit rye whiskey, Monin hickory smoke syrup, lime juice, simple syrup, bitters and an egg white foam.
For food, you can find a Thanksgiving-style flatbread and a pork belly Reuben that sports braised red cabbage instead of kraut.
As an added bonus, the new happy hour (yes, a happy hour at Disney) is from 3-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Almost all the discounted bites and beverages are $7, a theme-park steal.