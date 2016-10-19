The Heard

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Free concerts in Orlando this week (10/19-10/25)

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 1:35 PM

click image DJ Strife - PHOTO VIA DJ STRIFE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via DJ Strife/Facebook
  • DJ Strife
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 20
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Mood the Party: Illz 360, Christian Ryan, Chris Tobar 9 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Ryan Zimmerman 9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
The Smokin' Torpedoes 8 pm at The Smiling Bison, 745 Bennett Road.

Friday, Oct. 21
Leisure Chief (feat. Dan Hanson and Katie Burkess) 10 pm; Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.

Saturday, Oct. 22
DJ Strife, DJ K8, Vixen Stylee 10:30 pm-2:20 am; Shakai Sushi Lounge, 43 E. Pine St; free; 407-423-2688.

Sunday, Oct. 23
Greg Parnell Sextet 7:30 pm; Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Music in the Library: Shannon Rae 2 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Monday, Oct. 24
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Music in the Library: Marie M. Loeffler 6:30 pm at Winter Garden Library, 805 E. Plant St., Winter Garden.
The Forefathers Trio Monday 7-9 pm; Audubon Park Community Market, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; free.

Tuesday, Oct. 25
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.

