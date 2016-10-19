Free concerts in Orlando this week (10/19-10/25)

click image
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via DJ Strife/Facebook
DJ Strife
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Mood the Party: Illz 360, Christian Ryan, Chris Tobar
9 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Ryan Zimmerman
9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
The Smokin' Torpedoes
8 pm at The Smiling Bison, 745 Bennett Road.
Friday, Oct. 21
Leisure Chief (feat. Dan Hanson and Katie Burkess)
10 pm; Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
Saturday, Oct. 22
DJ Strife, DJ K8, Vixen Stylee
10:30 pm-2:20 am; Shakai Sushi Lounge, 43 E. Pine St; free; 407-423-2688.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Greg Parnell Sextet
7:30 pm; Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Music in the Library: Shannon Rae
2 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Monday, Oct. 24
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Music in the Library: Marie M. Loeffler
6:30 pm at Winter Garden Library, 805 E. Plant St., Winter Garden.
The Forefathers Trio
Monday 7-9 pm; Audubon Park Community Market, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; free.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.