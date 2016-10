click image Photo via Balance and Composure/Facebook

Angular, twitchy emo quintet Balance and Composure look to show off songs from new, more expansive and widescreen albumtonight at the Social . Their new material is more ambitious but still retains a directness that will still deliver the goods live.Music starts tonight at 7 p.m. Hope you got your tickers ahead of time, as it appears the show has now sold out. You can console yourself by checking out this interview we did with Balance and Composure last week.