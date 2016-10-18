Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Teen pronounced dead after Winter Park attack
By Adam Manno
on Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 2:43 PM
Photo via cegirand/Instagram
Winter Park Police have confirmed that a 15-year-old boy who was attacked and beaten in downtown Winter Park this weekend was taken off life support Monday night.
According to the Orlando Sentinel
, Lt. Pam Marcum confirmed the news ahead of a press conference this afternoon.
Winter Park Police identified the incident as an "altercation" and the weapon as "hands/feet/fist" in a redacted police report.
The boy was attacked at Central Park near Park Avenue and Morse Boulevard at 10 p.m. Saturday night.
He had moved here from Brazil a year ago. Upon learning of the news on social media, the Brazilian consulate contacted the Winter Park Police Department.
Neither the victim nor the assailants have been identified.
