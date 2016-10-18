Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Bloggytown

Teen pronounced dead after Winter Park attack

Posted By on Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CEGIRAND/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via cegirand/Instagram
Winter Park Police have confirmed that a 15-year-old boy who was attacked and beaten in downtown Winter Park this weekend was taken off life support Monday night.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Lt. Pam Marcum confirmed the news ahead of a press conference this afternoon.

Winter Park Police identified the incident as an "altercation" and the weapon as "hands/feet/fist" in a redacted police report.

The boy was attacked at Central Park near Park Avenue and Morse Boulevard at 10 p.m. Saturday night.

He had moved here from Brazil a year ago. Upon learning of the news on social media, the Brazilian consulate contacted the Winter Park Police Department. 

Neither the victim nor the assailants have been identified.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two divers found dead in Weeki Wachee underwater cave Read More

  2. Orlando International Airport retires its original people mover trams after 35 years Read More

  3. Ravenous Pig moving into Cask & Larder space this December Read More

  4. Orlando theme parks once again complain about how much they're worth Read More

  5. Florida voter registration ends today at 5 p.m. Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation