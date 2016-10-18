Teen pronounced dead after Winter Park attack

click to enlarge Photo via cegirand/Instagram

Winter Park Police have confirmed that a 15-year-old boy who was attacked and beaten in downtown Winter Park this weekend was taken off life support Monday night. According to the Orlando Sentinel , Lt. Pam Marcum confirmed the news ahead of a press conference this afternoon.

Winter Park Police identified the incident as an "altercation" and the weapon as "hands/feet/fist" in a redacted police report.



The boy was attacked at Central Park near Park Avenue and Morse Boulevard at 10 p.m. Saturday night.



He had moved here from Brazil a year ago. Upon learning of the news on social media, the Brazilian consulate contacted the Winter Park Police Department.Neither the victim nor the assailants have been identified.