Local bluegrass quintet Rose Creek Rhythm rambles into Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts (hue synchronicity!) to show off their own particular brand of traditional improv and groove. It's a slight departure from the venue's usual jazz programming, but there's so much aesthetic commonality between the communal improvisational instincts of these two genres.Show starts at 8 p.m. tonight at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10.