click image Photo via J Boog/Facebook

Samoan reggae singer J Boog has just announced an Orlando show for early next year. He's been booked for a date at the Social on January 26, 2017 J Boog is at the forefront of a cadre of Hawaiian reggae artists adding their own unique spin to traditional reggae sounds. Audiences are responding too, bothandwere hits on the Billboard charts.Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and are $17-$20. Purchase them here