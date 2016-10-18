Florida voter registration ends today at 5 p.m.

click to enlarge
Photo via tarrr_yn/Instagram
If you would like to register to vote in November's general election, you have until 5 p.m. today to do so. (To be specific: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.)
You can register to vote either in person or by mail
. To register in person, you can visit your County Supervisor of Elections
office, any driver's license office, or a voter registration agency.
To register by mail, you must fill out the voter registration form
and then mail it to the office of your County Supervisor of Elections. All registration forms must be postmarked by Oct. 18.
To be eligible to vote in Florida, you must be a U.S. citizen, Florida resident, at least 18 years old, and never have been convicted of a felony.
Voter registration was extended
a week after the initial deadline due to Hurricane Matthew. Although Gov. Rick Scott did not want the extension, he was overruled by a federal judge.
Voting for the general election will take place on Nov. 8.