click to enlarge photo via Domu on Facebook

click to enlarge

Domu, the somewhat mysterious restaurant opening soon at East End Market, is finally in soft-open mode. Below is their official communiqué, but the basics are, they're taking reservations for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m.What we do know: They serve ramen . And their bar is going to look spectacular . #allgoldeverything