Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Tip Jar

Baoery Asian Gastropub asks customers to show their buns as the restaurant leads up to 1-year anniversary party

Posted By on Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 12:45 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BAOERY ASIAN GASTROPUB
  • photo via Baoery Asian Gastropub
Well, their steamed bao buns, that is. Throughout October – so you have a couple more weeks – Baoery is running a photo contest giving you the chance to win a $25 gift certificate to the restaurant. Just take a picture of your bao, post it on Instagram or Facebook, and hashtag it #baodown. Chef Greg Richie will pick a winner every week.

If you ain't got time to be taking pictures of your food, you can still party those buns: Baoery celebrates its 1-year anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 19.  There will be a DJ, "photo opportunities," cocktails, tons of food, and if we know our Richie at all, lots and lots of sake bombs.

Tickets for the bao bash are available here, and ticket price includes the bao station, passed appetizers, two drink tickets and "a couple
fun surprises" (hint: SAKE BOMBS.)  
Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two divers found dead in Weeki Wachee underwater cave Read More

  2. Orlando International Airport retires its original people mover trams after 35 years Read More

  3. Orlando theme parks once again complain about how much they're worth Read More

  4. Superfood cafe serving oatmeal and fruit bowls comes to Winter Park Read More

  5. Ravenous Pig moving into Cask & Larder space this December Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation