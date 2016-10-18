Baoery Asian Gastropub asks customers to show their buns as the restaurant leads up to 1-year anniversary party

click to enlarge
-
photo via Baoery Asian Gastropub
Well, their steamed bao buns, that is. Throughout October – so you have a couple more weeks – Baoery is running a photo contest giving you the chance to win a $25 gift certificate to the restaurant. Just take a picture of your bao, post it on Instagram or Facebook, and hashtag it #baodown. Chef Greg Richie will pick a winner every week.
If you ain't got time to be taking pictures of your food, you can still party those buns: Baoery celebrates its 1-year anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 19. There will be a DJ, "photo opportunities," cocktails, tons of food, and if we know our Richie at all, lots and lots of sake bombs.
Tickets for the bao bash are available here
, and ticket price includes the bao station, passed appetizers, two drink tickets and "a couple
fun surprises" (hint: SAKE BOMBS.)