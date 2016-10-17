Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 17, 2016

Bloggytown

World's largest solar-powered boat sails Florida coast to rally against Amendment 1

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 2:20 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARCHEMEDES PROJECT
  • Photo via Archemedes Project
Archimedes, the world's largest solar-powered concrete boat, is making its way through Florida in a statewide tour to rally against Amendment 1.

Amendment 1, which has been bankrolled by utility companies, would cement Florida's existing laws on solar energy into the constitution. The amendment's many critics say utility companies are trying to protect their energy monopolies and limit future solar options. 

The 50-foot boat will be going on this multi-week voyage to South Florida using the Intracoastal Highway docking in several public areas spreading information on why voters should vote no. 

Most recently, the boat was docked at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville on Oct. 11 where boat owner Carter Quillen held a news conference about the rally. 

Archimedes will be docked in Lee Wenner Park in Cocoa Beach on Monday and Melbourne on Tuesday.

Quillen is a mechanical contractor, solar contractor and energy auditor who partnered with ReThink Energy Florida to promote renewable energy and inform Floridians on solar energy. 

Ninety-five percent of the boat's energy is powered by 20 large solar panels that also act as a canopy. The solar panels collect 5,000 watts of electricity to run multiple household appliances and the engine combined with electricity from the battery.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando International Airport retires its original people mover trams after 35 years Read More

  2. Judge rules against state on 'patently bizarre' Florida law regarding ballot signatures Read More

  3. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  4. Orlando theme parks once again complain about how much they're worth Read More

  5. Band of the Week: Shania Pain Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation