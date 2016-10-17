Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 17, 2016

Target removes clown masks following creepy clown epidemic

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 6:21 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA STATE ARCHIVES, FROM OUR 15 CREEPY PHOTOS OF CLOWNS FROM FLORIDA'S PAST
  • Photo via Florida State Archives, from our 15 creepy photos of clowns from Florida's past
Thanks to a rash of creepy clowns terrorizing random civilians, Target has stopped selling clown masks for the time being.

Two weeks before Halloween, the company quietly decided to take generic clown masks off their website, according to the Orlando Sentinel. However, other favorite clown-y villains like The Joker still pop up in a site search.

For some mysterious (or perhaps marketing-related?) reason, people across the country have been seeing creepy clowns lurking in wooded areas. Even Central Florida has had its fair share of clowns popping up in both Marion and Volusia counties.

Over the last year, clown mask sales have spiked over 300 percent on the online costume retail store Halloween Express, according to The Wrap.

Pennywise could not be reached for comment.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando International Airport retires its original people mover trams after 35 years Read More

  2. New LOVE mural goes up across from Pulse site Read More

  3. Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting at George Zimmerman Read More

  4. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  5. Two divers found dead in Weeki Wachee underwater cave Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation