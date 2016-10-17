Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 17, 2016

Tip Jar

Superfood cafe serving oatmeal and fruit bowls comes to Winter Park

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 11:25 PM

Acai and oatmeal have been popping on the trendmeter for quite a while now, so it's no surprise that an eatery dedicated to the two
click to enlarge Owner Kim Dill
  • Owner Kim Dill
 superfoods will open Thursday, Oct. 20, in Winter Park.

Create Your Nature, by husband-and-wife team Dan and Kim Dill, will certainly attract the health-conscious, but the idea is to attract a less salubrious patronage, and from what this less-salubrious patron sampled, that shouldn't be a problem.

Given the açai cafe and oatmeal bar is situated in the State Auto Body Building on North Orange Avenue where Foxtail Coffee, Bear & Peacock Brewery and the Winter Park Distilling Company are also housed, attracting a new clientele shouldn't be a problem.

The Dills have placed an emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly practices (the bowls fashioned from coconuts are cool), and many of their ingredients are sourced from such local outfits as:
Here's a taste of what to expect when Create Your Nature opens its doors this Thursday at 7 a.m.

click to enlarge Raspberry/pineapple acai with granola, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, local raw honey
  • Raspberry/pineapple acai with granola, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, local raw honey

click to enlarge Oatmeal with parmesan cheese, pecans, golden raisins, local raw honey
  • Oatmeal with parmesan cheese, pecans, golden raisins, local raw honey

click to enlarge Pineapple/banana/avocado/spinach acai with granola, almonds, hemp seeds, pineapple, kiwi
  • Pineapple/banana/avocado/spinach acai with granola, almonds, hemp seeds, pineapple, kiwi

click to enlarge Oatmeal with diced tomatoes, avocado, parmesan cheese, basil olive oil, sea salt, cracked pepper
  • Oatmeal with diced tomatoes, avocado, parmesan cheese, basil olive oil, sea salt, cracked pepper

click to enlarge Oatmeal with parmesan cheese, olive oil, granulated honey, truffle sea salt, cracked pepper
  • Oatmeal with parmesan cheese, olive oil, granulated honey, truffle sea salt, cracked pepper
In addition to açai and oatmeal bowls, salads and "create your own" trail mix will be offered.

Hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando International Airport retires its original people mover trams after 35 years Read More

  2. New LOVE mural goes up across from Pulse site Read More

  3. Orlando theme parks once again complain about how much they're worth Read More

  4. Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting at George Zimmerman Read More

  5. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation