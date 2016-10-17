Punkin chunkin' is hands down the gnarliest fall tradition ever

A dash of science and a whole lot of 'MURICA! has created what may be the greatest fall tradition ever: "punkin chunkin'."
As you can see in the video above, punkin chunkin' (or pumpkin chucking, if you're an English major) involves a monster-sized catapult launching a pumpkin across a field. It's wholesome family fun that has absolutely zero chance of causing bleeding injuries or property damage.
Central Florida's very own East Lake County Library will have 14 competitors chucking punkins on Saturday, Nov. 5. Aside from the pumpkin war zone, there will be a fall festival, book sale and food provided by their historical society.
10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 | East Lake County Library, 31340 S. County Road 437, Sorrento | 352-383-9980 | mylakelibrary.org | free