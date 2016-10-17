The Heard

Monday, October 17, 2016

The Heard

Pressurewave brings the bloops and bleeps to Gallery at Avalon Island tonight

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge Pressureave/Jared Silvia
  • Pressureave/Jared Silvia
In this month's installment of the In-Between Series at Gallery at Avalon Island tonight, Jared Silvia's Pressurewave project takes the center stage. Pressurewave builds soundscapes and atmospheres from a trusty modular synth. For a project like this, it's just as intriguing watching the synth be manipulated as it is to hear the end results.

Come see and hear the man/machine synthesis take a distinctly non-linear turn. Music starts tonight at 7:30 p.m. and admission is free.

